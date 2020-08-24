4 people injured in shooting in West Palm Beach; suspect sought

Four people are injured following a shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to officials.
The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of 18th Street and Tamarind Ave.
According to police, three of the victims were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center as Trauma Alert.
The fourth victim was not transported to the hospital by medical personnel. He is at Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking to identify the suspect.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
