4 people injured in shooting in West Palm Beach

Four people are injured following a shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to officials.
The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of 18th Street and Tamarind Ave.
According to police, three of the victims were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with gunshot wounds to their stomachs.
The fourth victim drove himself to Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was later transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.
Police are seeking to identify the shooter.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
