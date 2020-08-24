St. Lucie County heads back to school with new safety precautions

It’s back to the classroom for students in St. Lucie County today.
The school year of course brings some new safety protocols and procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WPTV was at the bus depot as drivers geared up for their routes. This year, they’ll be wearing gloves, masks and face shields. Drivers will also be disinfecting buses between each route. Students are being asked to wear masks while waiting for the bus and while riding. They will also social distance on the bus, however students from the same household may sit together. Hand sanitizer will be available as students get on and off the bus.
Once on campus, students will wear masks unless given permission by the staff member to remove them because of social distancing.
Students had three options for instruction this year. Superintendent Wayne Gent says about 60% of students are coming back in person. The rest are split between the Mosaic Digital Academy or ‘my school online’ which is from home but structured to follow the student’s typical day.
Gent says the online program is designed so students can transition seamlessly from in person to distance learning if necessary.
