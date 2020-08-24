Students, employees at 3 more Martin Co. schools transition to remote learning

Students and employees at three more Martin County schools are transitioning to remote learning because of coronavirus concerns.
Jennifer DeShazo, a spokeswoman for the Martin County School District, said Monday that 11 students from one classroom at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School and seven employees will transition to remote learning.
DeShazo said 21 Felix A. Williams Elementary School students and three employees from two classrooms will also transition to remote learning, as well as 10 Port Salerno Elementary School students and four employees from one classroom.
She said all affected families and employees have been notified.
Thirty-five students and four employees at Port Salerno Elementary School transitioned to remote learning last week.
Under the district's new coronavirus procedures, a transition to remote learning is required whenever someone has either tested positive for COVID-19 or someone experiences symptoms and is in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The district is offering free COVID-19 testing to all employees through its partnership with Cleveland Clinic Martin Health.
