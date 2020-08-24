Treasure Coast mom shares inspiring words of wisdom with sons on first day of school

As public schools in St. Lucie County and Indian River County reopen Monday, a Treasure Coast mother is encouraging her young sons to set their sights high for the year ahead.
“I encourage them to do whatever they want to do in life,” said Kiara Hand.
Kiara Hand has 4-year-old and 6-year-old sons and decided to continue distant learning as the new year begins.
Hand says her love for family runs deep, a sentiment that was on full display when WPTV interviewed her last December.
She was one of the 300 families who received a jaw-dropping surprise when their layaway account was paid off by Chicago Bears star linebacker Khalil Mack at a Wal-Mart in Fort Pierce.
Hand says she’s always willing to go the extra mile for her sons and has pledged to be their support system as they continue to grow.
“Teaching really does start at home,” said Hand. “I’m going to make sure that they become somebody. Be the change that you want to see in world and that’s something I want to leave them with.”
Kiara Hand is already looking forward to the holiday season ahead.
She plans on adding Christmas gifts for her sons to her layaway account in the upcoming weeks.
