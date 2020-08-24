Tropical Storms Marco and Laura head towards Louisiana

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall sometime today across southern Louisiana as a tropical storm. They could see up to 3-5" of rainfall / localized amounts up to 10" possible, isolated tornadoes and up to 6' of storm surge.
Tropical Storm Laura is currently sitting across Southeast Cuba and will stay south of Florida as it moves west-northwest. It's on track to move into the Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow where it will likely strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall sometime Wednesday morning somewhere along the Louisiana/Southeast Texas coastline, then weakening as it moves inland throughout the rest of the work week.
The rest of the Tropics remain quiet at this time. There is a wave coming off the Coast of Africa, but no signs of any development with this system.
