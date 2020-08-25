Bengals player leaves team after dad disappears in Okeechobee

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander left the team Tuesday after his father disappeared in Okeechobee County.
NFL.com reported that the 26-year-old Immokalee native left the team while authorities in Florida search for Jean Alexandre.
According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Jean Alexandre and another man traveled there Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie in the northwest portion of the county.
At some point, Jean Alexandre's companion left him behind, deputies said.
Jean Alexandre, 65, was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff's Office late Monday. Deputies there then contacted the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
A massive search is now underway for Jean Alexandre.
Mackensie Alexander was a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He signed with the Bengals as a free agent in March.
