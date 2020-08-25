Delray Beach opens outdoor dining experience to help local businesses

With tables spaced out and surrounded by plastic partitions, El Camino in downtown Delray Beach is still serving up specials while trying to survive a global pandemic.
"It's difficult to take care of everyone with limited capacity, and the 11:00 p.m. curfew, it kind of cuts our night short," said Scott Adams, the general manager at El Camino.
Adams said sales are down about 20-35 percent from this time last year. With many people still reluctant to eat out, COVID-19 has impacted the restaurant industry across the board.
"It's just been a lot of extra work making sure the staff is in proper PPE and making sure the guests are wearing their masks," Adams said.
To boost confidence and provide more outdoor space during Restaurant Month, Delray Beach's Downtown Development Authority is hosting Distanced Dining in the Park. Tents and tables are spaced 12-feet apart at Old School Square Park in the heart of downtown.
"We have hand washing stations, we have sanitizing stations, we are giving away hand sanitizer, giving away masks," said Marusca Gatto, the downtown activation manager.
The DDA is dubbing the initiative, which kicked off Tuesday, a physically-distanced yet socially-connected outdoor dining experience. You can pick up food at any restaurant downtown, or have it delivered to the park for free by Delivery Dudes. Diners are also allowed to bring drinks into the park, as long as they are consumed on site.
"I think it's a great idea. I think people need to know about this because it's like a night out free," said Kathy Willets, who stopped by with a small group of her friends.
Several small businesses in the city said they are grateful and hope the DDA's initiative is another way to help boost their bottom line.
"That's something we needed to give us a little boost," Adams said. "I hope we can keep that stuff going and have everybody take advantage of that."
Distanced Dining in the Park runs all week through Sunday, August 30 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free parking is available in the Old School Square Garage. For more information, click here.
