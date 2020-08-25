FPL sending help to La., Texas as Tropical Storm Laura approaches

More than 300 Florida Power & Light crews will be deployed from several stations in Florida to restore power to those impacted by Hurricane Marco and those who will be affected by Tropical Storm Laura.
Once they arrive, they will assist the utility companies in restoring power to local businesses and families.
This is the second time this month for FPL has sent crews across state lines to help those in need.
Earlier this month, more than 600 linemen traveled to New Jersey to restore power to 3,000 thousand homes and business affected by Hurricane Isaias.
