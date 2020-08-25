FSU president to students: Stop partying

Florida State University President John Thrasher has a message to students: stop the parties.
One day after classes reopened, Thrasher wrote an open letter to students Tuesday saying he is "deeply concerned with this sheer defiance" of the school's guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Thrasher said he has learned of several reports of students holding house parties, attending large gatherings, not wearing face coverings and not social distancing.
The former Florida House speaker referenced an incident Sunday in which FSU police arrested seven students for hosting an open house party where "very few people were wearing face coverings or social distancing."
"Let me be perfectly clear: We will not tolerate any behavior that puts the health and safety of the campus or the Tallahassee community at risk," Thrasher said.
Thrasher said those students who are not in compliance could face disciplinary probation, administrative action or even suspension.
"While the majority of our students are acting with consideration and concern for others, the irresponsible and reckless behavior of a few puts any hope of the campus remaining open in jeopardy for all of us," Thrasher wrote.
Thrasher pleaded with students not to do the things that led to recent outbreaks at other college campuses, including fellow Atlantic Coast Conference institutions at the University of North Carolina and the University of Notre Dame.
"Our goal is to remain open, and we have the opportunity to rise to the challenge," Thrasher said. "We are counting on you to take personal responsibility and make the right choices. The university has done all it can to take necessary precautions, offer convenient on-campus testing and put appropriate safety measures in place Now, it's up to you."
