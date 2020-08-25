Health Advisory issued for some Palm Beach County beaches

A Health Advisory has been issued for some Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water.
The beaches where water samples tested 'poor' are Jupiter Beach, Carlin Park, Palm Beach Municipal, and Boynton Beach.
According to the health department, the causes of the elevated level that prompted the advisory are unknown, but heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic can contribute.
Beach waters are tested for enterococci at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA. The samples are tested for concentrations and a value assigned to indicate poor, moderate, or good ranges, said the department.
A 'poor range' indicates that contact with the water may pose an increased risk of infectious disease, particularly for susceptible people.
For more information about beach water quality in Palm Beach County, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020