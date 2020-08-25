LIVE: Florida task force meets on reopening long-term care facilities

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:
The state task force tabbed with reopening long-term care facilities to visitors is meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Members are meeting via a video conference call.
The task force was formed earlier this month by Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop guidelines on how to safely allow family members to visit their loved ones in Florida's long-term care facilities.
Recommendations include:
- Visitation by appointment either indoor in a designated room or outdoor depending on the facility
- Wearing PPE
- Social distancing from all other visitors and staff
Visitation at nursing homes and long-term care centers have been prohibited since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If a plan is approved, the measure will have to be approved by DeSantis.
