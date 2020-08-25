LIVE: Palm Beach County back-to-school news conference

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The School District of Palm Beach County is holding its back-to-school news conference on Tuesday morning.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy is speaking, along with several other district leaders, including school police Chief Frank Kitzerow, Chief Financial Officer Mike Burke, and Deputy Superintendent Keith Oswald.
Palm Beach County is set to start school on Monday with distance learning for all students.
It is the last school district in the viewing area to go back to school.
The update comes a day after Fennoy met with Palm Beach County leaders about what a move to Phase Two would look like.
The district has said it plans to open campuses to offer an in-person learning option one week after the county enters Phase Two.
