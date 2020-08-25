LIVE: Palm Beach County planning to reopen playgrounds on Thursday

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County is planning to reopen all county-operated playgrounds on Thursday, officials say.
During Tuesday's county commission meeting, County Administrator Verdenia Baker said her staff is working on drafting an emergency order that will allow county-operated playgrounds and other park activities to reopen later this week.
"That is an issue that we will be handling this week on the openings of the playgrounds," Baker told county commissioners. "That is something that staff has discussed. We wanted to give the cities a heads up that we were contemplating opening our playgrounds, along with some other type of activities in our parks. That is an [emergency order] that we will be completing, and we anticipate opening those, making it effective on Thursday of this week."
The announcement came after a heated exchange during public comment, when a resident named Rachel Eade asked commissioners to reopen county-operated playgrounds, which have been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I find that this board does have the ability to open the playgrounds," Eade said.
County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay cut Eade off because she was speaking off-topic and not following the board's agenda on public comment.
"Miss Eade, I'm sorry. Again, point of order," McKinlay said.
"Nobody here's actually sorry!" Eade shouted.
"We will maintain a level of civility and decorum in this chamber," Mayor Dave Kerner told Eade.
"Decorum? Nobody here has displayed decorum!" Ead fired back. "Nobody listens to the public. Nobody listens to their emails. Nobody does their job."
Kerner then asked deputies to remove Ead from county commission chambers.
"I don't need to be removed. I can take care of myself," Eade said before walking out.
