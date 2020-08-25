Local doctor revolutionizes fight against lung cancer with new robot

Medical Technology is constantly evolving in almost every field.
Pulmonologist, Dr. Adam Wellikoff, says when it comes to the Monarch Bronchoscope Robot, the field just took a major leap in cancer detection.
“This is a huge leap so many years ago when we first started doing bronchoscopies they’d diagnose these very small lesions in the far out reaches of the lung our accuracy no better than flipping a coin,” says Dr. Wellikoff.
He says the robot is more precise than traditional bronchoscopies allowing it to get to harder to reach locations in the lungs.
“We’re able to navigate out to the lesion, we can see where we’re going,” explains Dr. Wellikoff. He went on to say, “we can steer in the direction which we need to go and that accuracy has gone up to 90 percent. So the accuracy leap from 90 percent to the flip of a coin is huge.”
JFK Medical Center is the first hospital in Palm Beach County and one of the first in the country to have access to the robot. Lung cancer is usually detected in stage 3 or 4 but Dr. Wellikoff says having access to the Monarch robot means a better outcome for patients.
Dr Wellikoff says, “We’re able to diagnose people earlier in stage 1 or stage 2 where the outcomes are vastly different.”
His first procedure with the device is this week.
Scripps Only Content 2020