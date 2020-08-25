Martin County commissioners pass new mask mandate

Martin County leaders passed a new mask mandate Tuesday after the first one expired earlier this month.
The new ordinance passed by a vote of 3-2.
Commissioners Sarah Heard, Ed Ciampi and Doug Smith voted to support the measure while Commissioners Stacy Hetherington and Harold Jenkins voted against the ordinance.
The first mask mandate expired on Aug. 7 and was replaced with an ordinance that simply encouraged people to wear a face covering.
The new mandate includes several exemptions and required a simple majority vote in order to pass.
Offenders who do not abide by the ordinance can be fined $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and $250 for the third offense and each subsequent offense.
Heard said Tuesday she was concerned that the county's coronavirus rate was still rising, leading her to support the measure.
"There is inarguably no more effective precaution we can take to decrease transmissions of this fatal virus that wearing masks," Heard said. "Mask supporters are overwhelmingly in the majority in Martin County."
Jenkins said he felt the cases were under control in Martin County and did not believe another mandate was necessary at this time.
The new mask mandate, which orders residents to wear face coverings while in public, will last until the county's state of emergency remains in effect.
Face coverings are not required for the following persons:
- Children either under the age of six or in the custody of a licensed childcare facility, including schools, summer camps and daycare centers
- Persons prohibited from wearing face coverings by federal or state safety or health regulations
- Public safety, fire or other life safety personnel that have personal protective equipment requirements governed by their agencies
- Persons actively engaged in exercise and who are social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines
- Persons providing or receiving goods and services from a business or establishment for the shortest practical period of time during which the receipt of such goods or services necessarily precludes the wearing of a face covering such as, but not limited to, consuming food or beverage or receiving dental services, facial grooming or treatment
- Persons who have a medical condition or disability that makes the wearing of a face covering unsafe
- Persons assisting individuals who are hearing impaired or who rely on reading lips in order to communicate may temporarily remove face coverings
- Persons in private rooms of a lodging establishment, such as a hotel, motel or vacation rental; however, face coverings must be worn in all indoor common areas
- Persons engaged in outdoor work or recreation with appropriate social distancing pursuant to CDC guidelines in place and being practiced
There have been 4,112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Martin County as of Tuesday morning with 112 deaths.
