Palm Beach County School District to give back to school update

Tuesday morning we’ll get more information on the new school year in Palm Beach County.
The district will host its back to school news conference at 9 a.m.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will speak, along with several other district leaders including Police Chief Frank Kitzerow, Chief Financial Officer Mike Burke and Deputy Superintendent Keith Oswald.
Palm Beach County is set to start school on Monday, August 31 with distance learning for all students.
It is the last school district in our area to go back to school.
The update comes a day after Fennoy met with Palm Beach County leaders about what a move to phase two would look like.
The district has said it plans to open campuses to offer an in-person learning option one week after the county enters phase two.
You can watch the district’s update live on our WPTV facebook page, website, mobile app, on the air or on Roku and your other favorite streaming devices.
Scripps Only Content 2020