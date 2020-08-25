Task force on reopening long-term care facilities to meet Tuesday

The state task force tabbed with reopening long-term care facilities to visitors will meet Tuesday afternoon.
Members will meet in Tallahassee at 2 p.m.
The task force was formed earlier this month by Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop guidelines on how to safely allow family members to visit their loved ones in Florida's long-term care facilities.
Visitation at nursing homes and long-term care centers have been prohibited since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
