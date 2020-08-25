Task force yet to vote on approving visits to nursing homes

The state task force tabbed with reopening long-term care facilities to visitors met Tuesday afternoon but still did not finalize a plan.
Members met via a video conference call for about two hours.
The task force was formed earlier this month by Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop guidelines on how to safely allow family members to visit their loved ones in Florida's long-term care facilities.
About 83.4 percent of nursing homes in Florida have not had any positive coronavirus cases in the last 14 days, according to Mary Mayhew, the secretary for Agency for Health Care Administration.
One of the biggest debates Tuesday came on the issue if visitors should be allowed to touch residents.
"We have to touch. We've come too far. Please don't take that from us," said caregiver Mary Daniel. "This is a really important piece for all of us."
Recommendations include:
- Visitation by appointment either indoor in a designated room or outdoor depending on the facility
- Wearing face masks
- Social distancing from all other visitors and staff
Tuesday's meeting ended with Mayhew saying the task force still needed 30 minutes to an hour more to approve the official recommendations.
Visitation at nursing homes and long-term care centers have been prohibited since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If a plan is authorized by the task force, the measure will be sent to DeSantis for approval.
