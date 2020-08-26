Boca Raton mom provides healing touch through visits with personal ponies

"We once met a woman and she was pretty far into her Alzheimer's and she was hugging the ponies neck and her smile turned into tears. I thought they were happy tears and then she explained to me that when she was a little girl she had a white pony, just like Sugar, and when the war came, she had to leave her pony behind. The staff couldn’t believe that smelling this pony and touching and holding this pony in her arms had brought back this memory when she didn’t even recognize family members," said Seiden.