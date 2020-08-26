Florida volunteers mobilize for Hurricane Laura relief

The American Red Cross is preparing to shelter and support families from Texas to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast.
The South Florida Red Cross quickly mobilized to send support to Louisiana and Texas as Laura continues to gain strength.
More than 15 Red Cross volunteers have deployed to Iowa, Louisiana and Texas to assist in disaster response and relief efforts.
“The Red Cross continues to deliver our mission during COVID-19,” said Jill Palmer, executive director for the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Our presence is vital to help prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. Our volunteers turn compassion into action and will be present to support these communities in need.”
Volunteers are preparing for heavy rain and potential flooding near the Texas and Louisiana border.
Florida Power & Light Company also deployed nearly 1,000 lineworkers and contractors to help restore widespread power outages expected in the wake of the storm.
