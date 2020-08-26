LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board to vote on campus visitor policy

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
As it gets closer to the first day of school in Palm Beach County, the school board on Wednesday is taking a closer look at policies for visitors on school campuses.
The 2020-21 academic year is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 31 with distance learning for all students.
However, things will be very different from past years once school campuses reopen for in-person classroom instruction once Palm Beach County enters Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan.
The school board is expected to vote on its new visitor policy on Wednesday.
According to the policy, district property will be limited to current students, staff members, and pre-approved parents/guardians/guests, vendors and contractors, and invited guests with principal or designee approval. Otherwise, until further notice, no other visitors will be permitted on district premises.
Parents and volunteers will not be able to participate in classroom and school events as they have in the past.
Approved visitors will have their temperature taken upon arrival, answer mandatory screening questions, and must wear a face covering.
Brick-and-mortar schools are expected to open a week after Palm Beach County enters Phase Two, according to the school district's reopening plan.
To read the proposed visitor policy, click here.
