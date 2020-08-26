LIVE: Task force meets on reopening of long-term care facilities

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW :
A state task force is meeting Wednesday morning in an effort to finalize plans to reopen long-term care facilities in Florida to visitors.
The group met Tuesday for two hours but Mary Mayhew, the secretary for the Agency for Health Care Administration, said they still needed more time to discuss the plan.
The task force is now outlining changes that were made to the plan following Tuesday's meeting.
The group is spending a substantial amount of time on visitor restrictions in an effort to prevent coronavirus cases from entering a facility.
"I'm not aware of any states allowing (long-term care residents to have) direct contact with visitors," said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.
Once the plan is approved, it will be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.
Recommendations under consideration include:
- Visitation by appointment either indoor in a designated room or outdoor depending on the facility
- Appropriate training for employees
- Allow visits if the facility has not had any coronavirus cases in the last 14 days
- Visitors would not be required to show a negative coronavirus test, however, facilities can test visitors
- General visitors would be limited to two per visit; Facility could limit the number of visitors on a weekly basis
- Wearing face masks
- Social distancing from all other visitors and staff
