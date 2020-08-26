NFL player arrested after father disappears in Okeechobee

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been arrested in Florida on the same day that he left the team while authorities search for his missing father.
Alexander was arrested Tuesday on a battery charge, Collier County jail records show.
NFL.com reported that the 26-year-old Immokalee native left training camp Tuesday after his father disappeared while picking palmetto berries with another man in Okeechobee County.
According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Jean Alexandre, 65, was on a prairie somewhere in the northwest portion of the county when his companion left him behind.
NFL.com reported Wednesday that Alexander confronted the man who left his father, leading to his arrest.
Alexander signed with the Bengals in March after spending his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michelle Bell said the search for Alexandre continues near Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park.
