Rip current advisory issued for South Florida beaches

Beachgoers like Beth and Kevin Longale quickly noticed stronger than normal surf at Lake Worth Beach today.
"She knocked me down and I was here at my ankles," says Beth.
From Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach, there's a rip current advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
On Tuesday alone, Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to two rip current rescues.
Phil Wotton, the Ocean Rescue Division Chief at Delray Beach Fire Department, explains, "For the past few days we’ve had some strong easterly winds as a result of the storms that are in the Gulf and as a result those winds we’ve been experiencing lots of rip currents."
Parents say the large number of younger kids on the beach is a big reason why they’re cautious.
Beth Longale says, "I’m a mother and my kids are grown but I would be right there by their sides because she’s a strong lady today."
Ocean Rescue staff is telling visitors to choose a spot on the sand close to a lifeguard tower.
Lake Worth Beach resident, Hannah Russman says she doesn’t mind the supervison, "It’s very important because they know what they’re doing and God forbid something happens they’re closer to you."
Most importantly, remember that the best way to escape a rip current is to relax and swim parallel to the shore.
