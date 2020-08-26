State reports 183 additional coronavirus deaths, 2,673 cases

Florida newly reported coronavirus deaths surged to a U.S.-high 183, the most in one week, as cases increased by a steady 2,673, and the total daily positivity rate surged past the 10 percent target rate and the first-time rate was above 7 percent, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Deaths rose by 72 Monday and 51 Sunday while cases increased Monday by 2,258, the lowest since 1,758 on June 15, with Sunday's total 2,974. Data traditionally rise after lower statistics from the weekend.
The 43,524 total daily tests received from labs Monday were among the lowest in two weeks, including 45,604 the day before. The daily rate was 11.34 percent, compared with successive days under 9 percent – 7.05, 8.60, 8.28. The rate has been less than 10 percent for the past five days.
The first-time cases positivity rate was 7.49 percent compared with 5.18 percent the day before and Friday's 4.95, the lowest since June. The rate has been under 10 percent for 13 days and under 8 percent since Aug. 16.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time positivity rate dropped below 5 percent – 4.89 – after 5.41 the previous day. One day earlier it was 3.58. The rate has been under 7 percent for eight days in a row.
The county daily cases increased by 103 compared with 173 the day before.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 5 to 1,066, second highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward, after no deaths were reported Sunday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie increased by 6 to 224, Indian River went up by a daily record 7 to 87 and Martin remained at 112. Okeechobee is at 13 with one death reported Saturday after 12 days in a row of no increases.
Broward increased by 15 and Miami-Dade rose by 24 deaths.
In South Florida, there were 57 of the 183 deaths – 31.1 percent – for a total of 4,926 at 46.6 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 10,580 deaths, and nonresident deaths remained at 137 for a total of 10,617. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 181 deaths, just 2 behind Florida, after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 11,576. California reported 105 new deaths and is in third place overall with 12,257.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 442 compared with 128 the day before. On Tuesday, the state reported there are currently 4,643 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 15 less than the day before.
Deaths
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. It wasn't until April 24 the toll surpassed 1,000.
For seven days in a row, deaths have been under 200. Until Tuesday, the highest increase was 174 on Wednesday.
Last Tuesday's death increase of 212 was the ninth time they surpassed 200. The state record was 276 on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The previous record was 257 on July 31. Others in the 200s were 204, 228, 212, 225, 245, 252, 216.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 25 with 180
In the state report Tuesday, it reported 184 deaths but 1 was removed after further determining a cause of death for a net gain 183.
Pinellas rose by 18 to 630 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 4 to 534 in fifth place. Polk went up by 12 to 419 in sixth and Lee rose by 4 to 406.
Deaths rose by `822 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 117) for 10.0 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County rose by 60 for 6.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.8 percent with the world at 5.1 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,277, which is 151 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,147 with a rise of 122 in one week. Last week Broward passed Palm Beach County into second place.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 22 states, including Iowa's 1,052 after reporting 8 Tuesday and Rhode Island's 1,039 with an additional of 4.
The state on Tuesday identified 5 deaths in Palm Beach County: 3 women (61, 83, 83) and two men (62, 65). There were 7 in Indian River: 5 women (75, 85, 87, 89, 91) and 2 men (70, 76). St. Lucie's new deaths were four men (61, 73, 83, 84) and two women (81, 96).
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 605,502, second in the nation.
In one week, cases have risen by 25,570 at 4.4 percent, a percentage that has been steadily decreasing.
Twenty days ago, Florida became the second state to pass 500,000 cases.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 67,095 with the addition of 4,480, second most in the U.S. on Tuesday. Texas had the most new cases, 6,091and is third overall with 586,730. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 430,774 with 639 more.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
For 10 days, the state's cases have been below 5,000.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 40,853, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 773 compared with 662 and consistently more than 1,000 recently. Broward's increase was 201 vs. 247. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 69 in St. Lucie, 21 in Martin, 10 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total now is 4,473,343, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 20.8 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was 13.54 percent Tuesday compared with 13.53 Monday.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 8.28 in daily tests reported from labs Monday. The two-week high was 16.43 on Aug. 11. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade was remained under 10 percent for seven days, including the most recent 9.35, 9.13 the day before and 7.17 three days ago. The highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the rate climbed above 5 at 5.66 after three successive days under that number – 4.34, after 4.83 and 4.87.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate spiked to 13.79 after three days under 5 – 3.65, then 5.87, 4.53 but lower than 16.02 last Saturday and 14.22 Sunday. Martin's rate also increased from 4.40 to 6.38 and a 14-day low of 2.59 on Aug. 14. Indian River's rate climbed to 6.79 from a two-week low of 1.67. Okeechobee's rate was 6.52 percent on 43 negative tests after no positive ones that day among 29 negative results and previous two-week high of 12.90 on 81 negative tests.
Palm Beach County has 40,853 cases out of 311,015 total tested for 13.14 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 153,385 positive cases out of 787,591 tested for 19.48 percent, and Broward is second with 69,584 cases and 487,187 tested for 14.28 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,112 of 27,864 for 14.76 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 6,720 out of 48,526 for 13.85 percent, Indian River with 2,766 of 29,853 for 9.27 percent and Okeechobee 1,208 of 9,640 for 12.53 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate rose from 1.7 to 1.8 percent in one day for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.1 percent in the United States and 3.4 percent worldwide, which passed 822,500 deaths and passed 24.0 million cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.3 percent in St. Lucie, 2.7 percent in Martin, 3.2 percent in Indian River and 1.1 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 493 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 551 per million. New York, which represents 18.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,695 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 105.5 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79.
Four deaths are among youths 14 and under: a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, among 4 in the 5-14 age class.
Four other juveniles are among the 27 deaths in the 15-24 class: a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee.
There were no increases in the two youngest classes.
Sixty-nine people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which was no change.
A total of 3,413people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 58 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 10,225 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 51, and 234 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 24,578, an increase of 149 with 204 in the hospital at one time, which didn't increase.
From the infant to 54 age group, 430,312 of the 599,176 residents tested. In that group, 745 have died, an increase of 1, for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 510,539 cases. A total of 1,880 have died, an increase of 22, for a 0.37 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 10,144, an increase of 30. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 42 to 7,115, followed by Boca Raton at 5,376, up from 5,554, Boynton Beach at 3,661 from 3,644 and Delray Beach at 2,785 vs. 2,778. A total of 887 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,947, an increase of 52 followed by Fort Pierce at 2,433, up 16, and Stuart with 1,957, which was an increase of 6.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 case to 388 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 37,038 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 34,695 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,192 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 46 compared with 5 the day before; 369 in Martin, which didn't change; 442 in St. Lucie with a rise of 14, Indian River remained at 242 and Okeechobee went from 125 to 128.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 4,470 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 450 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 678 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 86 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 2.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 182,414, an increase of 1,290 on Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 178,477, a gain of 1,225.
Cases reached 5,955,728 with an increase of 40,098, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24.
Last Tuesday in the U.S., there were 1,394 more deaths and 44,015 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,755 at 3.8 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 32,980, with 8 reported Tuesday, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 7, No. 6 Massachusetts 12, No. 7 Illinois 29, No. 8 Pennsylvania 22, No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 10 Georgia 106.
Arizona reported 21 deaths and 311 cases, dropping to 12th behind Louisiana, which added 33 deaths. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, had 9.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.0 percent of the 5,856 additional deaths Tuesday and 22.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,872 at 5.1 percent.
Last Tuesday's death increase was 6,340.
Cases increased by 240,596, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,215, just 75 from U.S., which had the highest Tuesday to rise to 116,666. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. Brazil added 46,959 cases for a total of 3,674,176 and only behind the U.S.
Mexico reported 650 more deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 568,621 in third place.
India added 1,066 deaths to rise to 59,612 in fourth place. The Asian nation also reported 66,873 cases three days after record 70,068 cases for a third-place total of 3,231,754, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported an additional 16 deaths for 41,449 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 4 deaths. No. 7 France added 16 deaths and No. 8 Spain 52.
No. 9 Peru gained 160 Monday and No. 10 Iran had 125 Tuesday.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 966,189, including an additional 4,696. The nation gained 120 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 17 Canada reported 7 deaths to rise to 9,090, as well as 264 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 deaths and has 5,814 total. Neighboring Norway announced zero deaths for the fifth day in a row to remain at 264 deaths, as well as 59 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, dropping to 28th behind Bolivia, and added 15 cases Wednesday.
Japan reported 15 deaths for a total of 1,196 Tuesday as well as 614 cases, the lowest since 607 on July 27.
