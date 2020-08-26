Students dropped off at wrong bus stop during first week of school

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- During the first week of school, students in both St. Lucie and Indian River Counties have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops and far from their homes.
Peter de Graaff said his daughter, 12, was forced off the bus two miles from where she lives at an apartment complex with a similar name.
"Not to believe a child when they tell you that's not where they live and kind of escort them off the bus, I'm mortified," said de Graaff.
Graaff said his 7th-grade daughter walked from the wrong bus stop to a nearby Publix that was a little over a mile away.
"Fortunately, she knew to pick up the phone and call and she knew what to do but that is very scary for her or for any child," said Graaff.
St Lucie Public School officials said in a statement that it takes full responsibility for the mistake and that the driver is away from the bus driver is away from students while an investigation is underway.
"I don't know how you screw this up," said de Graaff.
In Indian River County, three students from Citrus Elementary found themselves lost on Monday after a substitute bus driver dropped them off at a wrong stop.
The mother called the sheriff's office after the kids did not get off at the right stop and within minutes they were found.
"It's like one of those things you hear and then I said 'repeat yourself' because I couldn't believe it," said de Graaff.
