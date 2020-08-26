39 students quarantined for coronavirus in St. Lucie County

Fall classes started Monday in St. Lucie County, but the coronavirus is already impacting schools.
St. Lucie Public Schools spokeswoman Lydia Martin said Wednesday that 21 students are quarantined at St. Lucie West K-8 after one student tested positive for COVID-19. Two teachers are also quarantined at the school.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Back to School
Martin also said 18 students are quarantined at Samuel Gaines Academy K-8 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The school district also reported 15 teachers are quarantined at Weatherbee Elementary School after two staff members tested positive for the virus.
Superintendent Wayne Gent said Monday that about 46 percent of students returned to traditional in-classroom instruction, which is a lower number than expected.
The state reported Wednesday there have been 6,773 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Lucie County and 230 deaths.
