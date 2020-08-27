Are your kids stagnant and sedentary? Try this Digital P.E. Class

Are your kids spending too much time in front of the gaming console? We've got a plan to get them moving. Here's a simple 10-minute workout that only requires a mat. The workout is taught by trainer Ashley Cope.
`
About Ashley Cope
Ashley Cope is a drill instructor, master trainer, sports nutritionist, health, and wellness expert. She teaches cycle classes at CycleBar in Palm Beach Gardens. She has accreditations from the International Sports Science Association, the American Council of Exercise. She was Mrs. Boca Raton in 2003 and 2004 and holds a degree from Nova South Eastern University in secondary education specializing in social studies.
Scripps Only Content 2020