Job seekers stay optimistic through career development

Job seekers are making sure they are ready for their next career move by taking advantage of free career help available.
"It's a roller coaster trying to find a job," said Kathy Shabotynskyj, a career coach based in South Florida.
She offers one-on-one assistance to those who are looking to brush up their resume and interview skills.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
"For an on-site interview, I suggest you have a portfolio that you carry because it looks very professional," said Shabotynskyj. "Inside the portfolio, you should have a question or two based on your research and experience."
Shabotynskyj also encourages job seekers to be clear about why they are the best candidate for the job.
"Know what you want to share with the company," said Shabotynskyj.
Faith Higgins has been diligent about making sure her assets are a focal point of conversation during interviews.
Higgins continues to keep her eye on opportunities that further her career.
"I've been maintaining my professional education with lots of webinars," said Higgins. "I keep honing my skills."
Higgins received a free headshot last month from a complimentary photo session by Headshot Booker in Boca Raton.
Having a fresh headshot has been one of the many helpful tools to further her job search.
"You have to pull out every tool. You can just to remind yourself that things are going to get better," said Higgins. "It is tough, but it's an opportunity to build on your skillset and your resolve."
Higgins believes it's also essential to make sure her next career choice is the right fit.
"I believe something is going to come sooner than later," said Higgins.
Free online career coaching sessions with Shabotynskyj are available through the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach. Click here to make an appointment.
Shabotynskyj is the co-author of "How to Find a GOOD Job in 90 Days - The 5 Step Guide to a Successful Job Search."
Scripps Only Content 2020