Man arrested in Port St. Lucie in connection to Georgia sex trafficking bust

More than three dozen missing children were rescued during a sex trafficking bust in Georgia that involved state and federal agents.
"Operation Not Forgotten" resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates.
According to the Department of Justice, investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference. The 26 warrants cleared included 19 arrest warrants for a total of nine individuals arrested, some of whom had multiple warrants.
One of the suspects was arrested in Port St. Lucie. Moradeyo Amos Bandele was arrested on a warrant for rape out of Conyers, Georgia.
The other suspects are listed below.
Trayon Moore – Dekalb County – Sex Trafficking and Probation Violation warrants
James Garcia - Arrested at a Motel in Clearwater, Fl - Warrants out of Whitfield County, GA - Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy and Incest with a Minor
Faye Smith – Arrested at a motel in Clearwater, Fl – Warrant for Probation Violation
Sally Garcia – Arrested at a motel in Clearwater, Fl – Interference with Child Custody
Zachary Bailey Arrested in Columbus, GA – Human trafficking, Enticing of a Minor for Indecent Purposes, and Enticement of a Minor for Solicitation
Stanson Causey – Arrested in Jasper, GA – Registered Sex Offender arrested for Probation Violation
Kirk Waters – Arrested in Newton County GA – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Trevonte Shareef – Arrested in Newton County – Interference with custody and obstruction
"These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions. Other children were located at the request of law enforcement to ensure their wellbeing, authorities said.
USMS investigators were able to confirm each child’s location in person and assure their safety and welfare.
"As part of “Operation Not Forgotten”, federal and state law enforcement rescued 39 innocent children and put numerous criminals behind bars. This is another step forward in the fight to end sex trafficking and save lives in Georgia," said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp via Twitter.
