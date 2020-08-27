2 men in custody after incident involving West Palm Beach Police cruiser

Two men are in custody after an incident involving a stolen vehicle and police cruiser Thursday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at 13th Street and Mangonia Drive.
Police said four suspects were in a stolen vehicle when it hit a police cruiser. A gun was thrown out of the window and the suspects fled on foot after the crash.
According to West Palm Beach Police Assistant Chief Tameca West, the officer did not suffer any injuries.
Officers set a perimeter and searched for the suspects. Two of them were found in the area and taken into police custody. Police are searching for the other two suspects.
