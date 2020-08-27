Movie theaters open in Vero Beach and Port St. Lucie

Movie lovers rejoice! Starting Thursday night, you’ll finally be able to enjoy films on the big screen at AMC Theaters in Vero Beach and Port. St Lucie.
To celebrate reopening, the movie chain will be showing classic film titles at a discounted price of $5 per ticket.
Films include Inception, Jurassic Park, Raiders of The Lost Ark, The Rocky Series, Spider Man, Shrek and Sonic: The Hedgehog.
Due to the pandemic, the company has rolled out new safety policies.
Face masks are required and can only be removed when you’re eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, open chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not allowed.
For now, concession stands won’t accept cash and there is a limited menu for faster service and to help keep lines shorter.
You'll notice less people inside the auditorium, AMC is reducing the capacity to ensure social distancing.
