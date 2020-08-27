Palm Beach County playgrounds may reopen on Thursday

After months of closures, playgrounds across Palm Beach County could reopen on Thursday.
County leaders said earlier this week they anticipate issuing an emergency order on Thursday that will allow all county-operated playgrounds to reopen.
"That is an issue that we will be handling this week on the openings of the playgrounds," County Administrator Verdenia Baker told county commissioners on Tuesday. "We wanted to give the cities a heads up that we were contemplating opening our playgrounds, along with some other type of activities in our parks. That is an [emergency order] that we will be completing, and we anticipate opening those, making it effective on Thursday of this week."
WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:
Baker said that once county-operated playgrounds reopen, health guidelines from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention will be in place, and equipment will be disinfected.
It's unclear if children and adults will have to wear face coverings at county-operated playgrounds, or how often the equipment will be cleaned.
"We will also notice parents that allow their kids to play on the playground that there are some risks, and they're utilizing the equipment at their risk," Baker said.
As of Thursday at 11:15 a.m., the emergency order to reopen playgrounds has not yet been issued.
Scripps Only Content 2020