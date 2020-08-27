Port St. Lucie man wins $1M playing Florida Lottery game

A 56-year-old Port St. Lucie man just hit the jackpot playing a lottery scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery said Thursday that Kenneth Trolenberg claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.
MORE: $168.5 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Boynton Beach
Officials said Trolenberg chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Trolenberg purchased his winning ticket at Liquor To Go located at 1325 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, the Florida Lottery said.
The $30 scratch-off game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.
Scripps Only Content 2020