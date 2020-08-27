School psychologist offers tips to handle stress of virtual learning

Palm Beach County begins virtual learning on Monday, and already there is anxiety and stress. Now is the time to take advantage of preparations so you can start homeschooling without distractions.
Kimberly Mallia, a nationally certified school psychologist who works with Palm Beach County schools, offered some tips to help parents navigate through this process, and it starts with having adequate space for your children.
She suggests getting your room set up and get a visual schedule going.
"That may look like a classroom, it may be a Zen-type setup, but a space is really important for your child. I'd also say a routine is key. Your child may need a visual with that routine hour by hour," Mallia said.
Most are following a typical in-class bell schedule, meaning virtual instruction begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It is important during that time, according to Mallia, to schedule in-physical activity, so your child has something to look forward to.
Teachers will be answering questions so you can raise your hand and ask any questions. They are also offering hours during the day to reach out to them individually for questions or support.
What happens when your child gets frustrated or breaks down into a tantrum?
Mallia said meditative techniques or coping strategies could be used for stress. Something as simple as breathing techniques can help.
"Let's just step away from the computer. Let's take three minutes, let's do some jumping jacks, do some breath work, let's do a forward fold yoga pose, let's kick the soccer ball, use a timer, then come back to it."
Mallia said mental health is paramount as parents navigate through this process, so the more you know, the better off you will be.
She said to familiarize yourself with each school's website where resources are offered for math and reading, along with social and emotional concerns. Motivating children will be important, so plan virtual socialization in the form of group texts, zoom parties or phone calls.
"All we can do is trust in our leaders, trust in school staff, and do those precautions," Mallia said.
When it comes time to decide what is best for your family if there is an option to go back into the classroom, consider medical conditions of your family and extended family and ask the right questions of your school leaders.
"Are there going to be masks, is there going to be 6 feet of distance, how are they going to sanitize, just those questions about what's going to make you feel safe and your child feel safe," Mallia said.
Education has never been more important under these unprecedented times of learning. Mallia suggests being an advocate for positivity in your life, and let your child know we are all in this together.
"Move with kindness. Move with love. It is so easy to get frustrated with children, with political leaders, whatever it may be, but we all have the same goal. We want to educate our children. We want to be happy. We want the coronavirus to go away," Mallia said.
Visit Mallia's website to learn more or email her at malliaschoolpsy@gmail.com.
