Sebastian teacher reassigned amid porn investigation

A teacher at Sebastian River High School has been reassigned after allegations that the educator was seen by students watching pornography after a virtual class.
According to an Indian River County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy was notified by the principal Monday afternoon that a virtual teacher "possibly transmitted pornographic materials."
The deputy was told the teacher was instructing the class as the virtual session was ending and other students were signing off when one student remained logged in and saw the teacher "opening up different sites and videos that were pornographic." The student called it "very disturbing" and "quickly made a video for evidence."
A statement from the School District of Indian River County said it "took immediate and decisive action by contacting law enforcement and reassigning this employee, pending a full investigation."
"We will take every measure necessary to ensure the safety of our students, and that student learning takes place in a safe environment whether on campus or virtually," the statement continued. "Employee misconduct of any nature which jeopardizes the safety of our students will absolutely not be tolerated."
The teacher was not identified while the investigation is ongoing.
"A qualified employee will serve as a temporary classroom replacement until further notice," the statement said. "Out of respect for employee privacy and to allow a proper investigation to take place, we do not comment on pending investigations."
