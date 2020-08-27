Small plane crashes in the Everglades

A small plane with two people on board crashed Thursday afternoon in the Everglades in Broward County, according to the FAA.
The crash occurred in a field about 10 miles west of Hollywood, Florida.
Aerial video showed a single-engine Cessna 172 landed on its roof.
The city of Weston tweeted that the two people on the plane suffered only "mild injuries."
Airboats responded to the scene to assist in the rescue.
The FAA said they are investigating the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
