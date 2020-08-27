St. Lucie County leaders give coronavirus update

St. Lucie County leaders on Thursday provided an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Just one day after 39 students and 17 teachers were quarantined in St. Lucie County schools, officials urged parents to take the proper precautions at home.
Lydia Martin, the chief communications officer for St. Lucie Public Schools, told parents to complete a daily COVID-19 home screening on their children every day. You can find the home screening by clicking here.
"We need our parents to be partners with us in this and make sure they're assessing their child's health every morning to make sure they're not sending their children to school if they are displaying any of these symptoms," Martin said.
School officials said if your child is sick, or someone in your home is infected with COVID-19 or awaiting a COVID-19 test result, keep your child home from school.
If students want to switch from distance learning to in-classroom instruction, or vice versa, you can do so the week of Sept. 14 by calling your child's school directly.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 6,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 233 coronavirus-related deaths in St. Lucie County.
