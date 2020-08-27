18-year-old man's death investigated in Port St. Lucie

An 18-year-old man was found dead Wednesday night inside of a car in Port St. Lucie, according to police.
Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said just after 11 p.m., police responded to a BP gas station located at 1289 SW Del Rio Blvd. to follow up on a missing person's case.
When they arrived, officers found the man dead inside of his black Toyota Camry.
The name of the victim has not been released, but police said the death is suspicious.
Carrasquillo said police are actively investigating the case with the assistance of the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner and the coroner's office.
Police have not released the cause of death.
