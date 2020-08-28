2 bodies found inside home in Martin County

2 bodies found inside home in Martin County
By Meghan McRoberts | August 28, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:53 AM

Two bodies were found Friday inside a home in Martin County, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives and investigators are at a home in the 5500 block of SE Hull St. in Port Salerno.

A friend of the couple, who apparently live at the home, said they had not heard from them. Around 8:50 a.m., the friend went to the home, found their bodies and called 911.

Investigators said there were obvious signs of trauma.

Law enforcement is not saying whether they have a person of interest in the case or if they are searching for one. They are also waiting for a search warrant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2020