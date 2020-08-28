2 bodies found inside home in Martin County

Two bodies were found Friday inside a home in Martin County, according to the sheriff's office.
Detectives and investigators are at a home in the 5500 block of SE Hull St. in Port Salerno.
A friend of the couple, who apparently live at the home, said they had not heard from them. Around 8:50 a.m., the friend went to the home, found their bodies and called 911.
Investigators said there were obvious signs of trauma.
Law enforcement is not saying whether they have a person of interest in the case or if they are searching for one. They are also waiting for a search warrant.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
