Food trucks find new business in neighborhoods

When the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown hit, Sal Accardi saw business drop drastically for his food truck, The Waffle Wagon featuring a variety of chicken and waffle dishes.
“We were doing a lot of corporate lunches and food truck invasion expo,” he said.
Then suddenly, sales started picking up in the subdivisions and neighborhoods he would sometimes visit.
“It definitely got a lot busier, families are really liking this a lot better they can just take it home,” Accardi said.
Now, he said his food truck is booked into neighborhoods into December.
The trend is sweeping other food trucks, which are finding new customers anxious to try new take out closer to home.
“It’s been fantastic they saved us, we had a couple of real loyal communities that have us out every couple of weeks and it’s been wonderful,” said Lara Walsh Vento of the Krazy Cuban food truck.
Lara and her husband Manny were cooking in the Heights of Jupiter neighborhood, which has been booking food trucks since April.
“Tuesday through Sunday, basically if the trucks want to come, they come, we’re booked out through November,” said Resident Caroline Kennedy.
Residents lined up on this particular Friday night to try the variety of items on the menu.
“We appreciate having them here, it gives my wife a break and we get a chance to do something different without having to go out to a restaurant,” said Lynn McCullough.
