At least 1 person killed in Broward County plane crash

Two people have died in a small plane crash Friday morning in Broward County, WPLG reported.
The plane can be seen in-between two buildings in an industrial park off Park Road, near Interstate 95 and Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the plane crashed just after 9 a.m.
The body of one person was visible toward the front of the plane, surrounded by debris.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration registry, the plane is a fixed wing multi-engine Aero Commander that is registered to Conquest Air. Inc.
Conquest Air is a cargo service between Miami and Nassau, Bahamas.
