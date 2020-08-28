At least 1 person killed in Broward County plane crash

August 28, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:51 AM

Two people have died in a small plane crash Friday morning in Broward County, WPLG reported.

The plane can be seen in-between two buildings in an industrial park off Park Road, near Interstate 95 and Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the plane crashed just after 9 a.m.

The body of one person was visible toward the front of the plane, surrounded by debris.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration registry, the plane is a fixed wing multi-engine Aero Commander that is registered to Conquest Air. Inc.

Conquest Air is a cargo service between Miami and Nassau, Bahamas.

