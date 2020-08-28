LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on aviation in Fort Lauderdale

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable discussion on aviation Friday in Broward County.
The governor began speaking shortly after noon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
DeSantis said he believes flying is safe because there have not large outbreaks due to flying.
"The fact of the matter is the airplanes have just not been vectors where you've seen a lot of spread of the coronavirus. That's just the reality," DeSantis said.
The governor also spoke about the continued declined in coronavirus cases in Florida.
"We have had really strong, durable declines in almost every indicator," DeSantis said.
