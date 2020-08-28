Move to Phase Two may not come before Labor Day

Palm Beach County businesses may not get to move into Phase Two before Labor Day weekend.
County commissioners directed County Administrator Verdenia Baker to prepare a plan to present at Tuesday's meeting, but the plan may not take effect until after the holiday weekend.
Cleve Mash, owner of the Pawn Shop, said nightclubs and bars have been left in the dark. When commissioners discuss a plan to move into Phase Two, it will likely exclude standalone bars.
The plan to join a partial Phase Two won't go into effect right away. Commissioner Hal Valeche is in favor of joining Phase Two as quickly as possible, but commissioners may vote to wait until after Labor Day.
Phase Two will allow restaurants to increase capacity and movie theaters to reopen with guidelines and limited capacity.
Mash said he hopes Mayor Dave Kerner and commissioners will consider giving nightlife business owners a timeline of when they can open.
"As our numbers continue to remain at acceptable levels, the discussion about Phase Two makes sense," Kerner said in a statement released by the county Friday. "All seven members of the board will have input as it relates to the presented plan and it is our job to take in all the information and come to a consensus of the best path forward for our residents."
For many, Mash said, the move to Phase Two will mean rebuilding a staff.
Scripps Only Content 2020