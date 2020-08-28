Palm Beach County holding back to school drive-up event

Palm Beach County is holding a back to school event for low-income students Saturday ahead of the first of school on Monday.
The drive-up event will provide free school supplies and prepacked nonperishable food to students from low-income, homeless and foster families in the county.
County officials said Friday that thousands of backpacks with school supplies and food boxes will be given away.
Participation is by invitation only and students must be preregistered to participate in the event.
Below is a list of locations and times for the drive-up event:
* Palm Beach Kennel Club 1050 N. Congress Ave. West Palm Beach 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Palm Beach State College – Belle Glade Campus 1977 SW College Dr., Belle Glade 9 a.m. to noon
* Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center 7187 Church St. in Jupiter 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Cabana Colony Youth Center 12180 Alt. A1A, Palm Beach Gardens 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
* Calvary Chapel 10660 Sandalfoot Blvd. W in Boca Raton 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
