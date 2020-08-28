Palm Beach County School District Police Department K9s to receive bullet, stab protective vests

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department announced Friday that it will receive a donation that will help keep 8 K9s safe.
K9s Murphy, Onessa, Cali, Neo, Tango, Maggie, Jade, and Kobee will receive bullet and stab protective vests from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The custom-fitted vests, embroidered with the sentiment "This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc," will be delivered in 10 weeks, according to the district.
"Our partnership with Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. improves the safety of our K9 teams who work hard to protect our schools every day. We are truly grateful for this generous donation," said Frank J. Kitzerow, the School District of Palm Beach County School Police Chief.
More than 4,000 vests have been provided to K9s in all 50 states at a total value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The organization accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.
For more information and volunteer opportunities, click here or call 508-824-6978
