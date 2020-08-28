Protesters gather in Lake Worth Beach

About 40 people lined the sidewalk in front of Lake Worth Beach City Hall on Thursday night with calls of “Black Lives Matter” and ‘No Justice, No Peace”.
“Nothing has changed yet, nothing, we have not seen any change,” said Bishop Melvin Pinkney of the New Life Zion Temple, who helped organize the demonstration.
The recent police shooting in Wisconsin and the shooting there of protestors seemed to anger many who were carrying signs and waving to passing cars in Dixie Highway.
“There’s ample reason to be out here right now,” said Eric Oce.
“We all have to show up, and as a white woman I have to support and be out here on front lines,” Vanessa Parson said.
The demonstration, which remained peaceful, stayed on one block and lasted just over an hour.
Bishop Pinkney said he plans to hold more protests like this every month.
“I want them to understand the people are coming together when people come together change happens,” Bishop Pinkney said.
