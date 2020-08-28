19 South Fork High School students, 3 employees quarantined

More students in Martin County will have to transition to remote learning due to the coronavirus, the school district said Friday.
Spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said 19 South Fork High School students and three employees will have to quarantine.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
All of the affected families and employees have been notified, DeShazo said.
Earlier this month, 75 students and six teachers at South Fork High School had to transition to remote learning after a student reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The district said they follow guidance issued by the Department of Health in Martin County for all quarantines.
Officials said transition to remote learning is carried out in the following scenarios:
1) An individual has tested positive for COVID-19, and the action is necessary for the contacts of this person
2) An individual is experiencing symptoms and is a close contact of someone who has tested positive, thus requiring this action for their contacts (presumptive positive)
School officials continue to ask all families and employees to monitor their health each day.
The district says students "must stay home when they are experiencing symptoms of illness, or if anyone in their household is symptomatic, awaiting test results or has tested positive for COVID-19."
Also, employees "must stay home from work when they are experiencing symptoms of illness, awaiting test results or if they have tested positive for COVID-19."
