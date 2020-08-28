Stretch of Clint Moore Road to close for 15 months

Another construction project is planned in Boca Raton. It's tied to the Interstate 95 express lanes being added in southern Palm Beach County.
Clint Moore Road is a cut-through for many drivers seeking to avoid Yamato Road.
But the Florida Department of Transportation plans to close Clint Moore Road from Northwest Second Avenue to about Congress Avenue for 15 months in order to rebuild the I-95 overpass.
"That's disastrous for us," Mary Kenbel said.
Kenbel, who lives nearby, said she feels safer driving on Clint Moore Road.
"When you're old like this, you have to take safe routes," she said.
She's not excited to learn the road will be closed for more than a year.
City Councilman Andy Thomson said if the road were kept open during construction, the project would take two years.
"The Department of Transportation and the city both said it probably makes more sense to just rip the Band-Aid off quickly rather than just do it slowly, so we chose the 15 (months)," he said.
Thomson said once upgrades are made, the overpass will have new bicycle lanes and sidewalks.
"It's a significant long-term gain," Thomson said.
Still, Kenbel said she isn't sold on the road being closed and is not looking forward to it.
"This is going to make it so inconvenient," Kenbel said.
The closure is expected to begin by the end of the year or early next year.
